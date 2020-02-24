Today would have been the birthday of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. He would have been 65, and current Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to remember the man that brought Apple back from the brink in the late 1990s.

Jobs died in 2011 at the age of 56 following a long battle with cancer, but his legacy within Apple continues to live on through both the products it makes and the company's ideals as a whole.

Cook shared a message to Twitter alongside a humorous video of Jobs announcing the original iPhone.

Thinking of Steve today on his birthday — his friendship, passion, and especially the laughter and joy he inspired. pic.twitter.com/qPMHbzxCsQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2020

It's sometimes easy to forget the little bouts of humor Jobs used to inject into his presentations and it's definitely something I miss. In a sea of product announcements and sales figures, we could all benefit from a little more Jobs in Apple's announcements nowadays.

I suspect Apple could benefit from a little more Jobs at times, too.