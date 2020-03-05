What you need to know
- International Women's Day is on Sunday, March 8.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted his support.
- He also shared a video celebrating women.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has taken to Twitter to celebrate International Women's Day ahead of its official Sunday, March 8 date.
In the tweet, Cook celebrated women of all generations while including a "Behind the Mac" video that we shared a couple of days ago.
To the scientists, the musicians, the athletes, the mothers, the entrepreneurs, the artists, the engineers, the teachers — the women of all generations who drive us forward and show girls everywhere that the future is limitless: We celebrate you. pic.twitter.com/BfNhWOotDX— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 4, 2020
Apple is running multiple initiatives throughout March as it celebrates women who have made an impact on all our lives. A collection of content created by women is being highlighted on Apple TV while Apple Watch Activity Challenge will also run this Sunday.
Apple is also hosting more than 5,000 "Today at Apple" events around the world, all aimed at celebrating women.
