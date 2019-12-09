Tim CookSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan right now.
  • He's been meeting Apple Store employees and app developers.
  • Cook is sharing photo ops via Twitter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in Japan meeting developers and members of Apple Store teams. He's also been sharing the highlights of his visit on Twitter, complete with well-staged photos.

Cook has been known to travel the world as part of his role as the head of one of the planet's biggest companies and he recently visited the likes of France and Germany.

During this trip in particular Cook met developers at Apple Omotesando, while also sharing a great photo of Tokyo that was, obviously, #shotoniPhone.

Cook also took the oportunity to meet with people working in the healthcare field during a visit to Keio University School of Medicine.

Cook's visit happened to coincide with Computer Science Education Week, with students learning about coding at Apple Marunouchi.

You can see more photos of Cook's trip on his official Twitter account.

