What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook is in Japan right now.
- He's been meeting Apple Store employees and app developers.
- Cook is sharing photo ops via Twitter.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently in Japan meeting developers and members of Apple Store teams. He's also been sharing the highlights of his visit on Twitter, complete with well-staged photos.
Cook has been known to travel the world as part of his role as the head of one of the planet's biggest companies and he recently visited the likes of France and Germany.
During this trip in particular Cook met developers at Apple Omotesando, while also sharing a great photo of Tokyo that was, obviously, #shotoniPhone.
What a treat to reunite with Masako san and Hikari san, some of our imaginative developers who prove that no matter your age, coding opens up new opportunities to follow your dreams! Wonderful to see you at Apple Omotesando! pic.twitter.com/YAr4M6jSXw— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 8, 2019
Cook also took the oportunity to meet with people working in the healthcare field during a visit to Keio University School of Medicine.
Technology is pushing the boundaries of healthcare, enabling innovations and discoveries at a pace we‘ve never seen before. It’s amazing how Dr. Kimura and experts at Keio University School of Medicine use Apple Watch and CareKit to help patients better understand their health.⌚️ pic.twitter.com/ssqNurYJ6T— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2019
Cook's visit happened to coincide with Computer Science Education Week, with students learning about coding at Apple Marunouchi.
Coding is one of the most important skills you can learn. Loved celebrating Computer Science Education Week with students from Rikkyo Primary School at Apple Marunouchi! 🇯🇵 #TodayatApple pic.twitter.com/lBv78PRGxk— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 9, 2019
You can see more photos of Cook's trip on his official Twitter account.
