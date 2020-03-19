Apple's A-series chipmaker TSMC has recorded its first case of coronavirus after an employee tested positive for the disease.

According to DigiTimes:

A TSMC employee has been tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE). TSMC said in the filing that the company has requested around 30 employees who already made contact with the confirmed coronavirus patient to self-isolate at home for 14 days. TSMC claimed that it is applying "stricter standards than government health agencies," and will monitor constantly those in quarantine for symptoms and provide necessary assistance.

The report claims that TSMC is also undertaking an "enhanced disinfection" of office areas and has strengthened internal precautionary measures by operating its foundry house in segregated teams. All employees must also wear masks when eating, training or taking part in meetings.

TSMC has also postponed its 2020 technology symposium due to the COVID-10 pandemic.

Whilst only one case has been recorded, there is a likelihood that other TSMC workers may have been exposed to the virus, and Apple could soon be faced with disruption to its A-series chip supplies as it was with Foxconn previously. Apple's main manufacturing partners in China, including Foxconn, were hard hit by travel bans and reduced labor earlier this year. Whilst China and Apple's manufacturing base is reported to have mostly recovered from this, Apple will not be keen to endure further disruption with regard to TSMC.

Most recently, Apple released a brand new set of iPad Pro models featuring an updated A12Z Bionic chip featuring an 8-core graphics processor.