Apple has championed its focus on solar energy for years and its dedication has paid off. The Cupertino company ranks as the number one U.S. company in solar usage and renewable energy to offset carbon emissions according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industry Association.

U.S. businesses are increasingly turning to solar energy as a cost-effective means of powering their operations. As of 2018, Apple leads the nation with the most solar capacity installed, followed closely by Amazon, Target, Walmart and Switch.

In 2018, Apple reached nearly 400 megawatts of installed solar capacity, a nice jump from the 263 megawatts it reached in 2017. It was also good enough to leap over Amazon for the top spot after coming in second place. After the first two followed Target (242.4), Walmart (208.9) and Switch (179.0).

Apple, along with the other companies on the list, have expanded their solar options through various new installations.