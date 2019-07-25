What you need to know
- Apple leads all U.S. companies ini solar usage with nearly 400 megawatts of installed solar capacity.
- That's according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industry Association.
- This is in large part due to expanded renewable energy hardware.
Apple has championed its focus on solar energy for years and its dedication has paid off. The Cupertino company ranks as the number one U.S. company in solar usage and renewable energy to offset carbon emissions according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industry Association.
U.S. businesses are increasingly turning to solar energy as a cost-effective means of powering their operations. As of 2018, Apple leads the nation with the most solar capacity installed, followed closely by Amazon, Target, Walmart and Switch.
In 2018, Apple reached nearly 400 megawatts of installed solar capacity, a nice jump from the 263 megawatts it reached in 2017. It was also good enough to leap over Amazon for the top spot after coming in second place. After the first two followed Target (242.4), Walmart (208.9) and Switch (179.0).
Apple, along with the other companies on the list, have expanded their solar options through various new installations.
As the solar options available to U.S. businesses have expanded, so too has the number of companies choosing solar as their preferred energy source. From rooftop systems for local hardware stores, to solar parking canopies supporting a corporate headquarters, to large solar installations powering data centers, the solar installations are as diverse and varied as the companies themselves.
As we continue into the future, renewable energy has become a big focus for companies, especially for one like Apple which has a keen interest in the performance of batteries and renewable energy.