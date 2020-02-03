What you need to know
- Apple Arcade has taken over apple.com.
- Loading the page activates new game-based animations.
- You'll see more as you scroll.
And they said that Apple had lost its whimsy! Not so, with Apple altering its apple.com homepage to help promote Apple Arcade.
The new homepage looks like its old one at first blush. And then the animations kick in with many different game characters getting involved. If you scroll far enough you'll even get to see Pac-Man eating all of the text at the bottom of the screen!
Apple Arcade offers more than 100 games for just $4.99 per month. None of the games have any ads or in-app purchases, either.
Whether any of this will help drive subscribers to Apple Arcade is anyone's guess, but it's sure fun to watch. It's also a reminder that Apple does have that sense of glee that some still argue left us with the multi-colored iMacs.
Can't whimsy anymore, my ass!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Kuo lowers iPhone shipment expectations because of coronavirus impact
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reduced his iPhone shipment forecast by 10% over concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will impact the phone's production.
Apple to close its entire China operation 'out of an abundance of caution'
Apple has confirmed it is shutting down its entire operation in mainland China until at least February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
No new Nintendo Switch in 2020
That's right folks, there will not be a new Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Fantasy RPG 'Guildings' debuts on Apple Arcade along with six other titles
Here's our complete list of all the games available on Apple Arcade and what's confirmed to be coming in the future.