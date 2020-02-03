The new homepage looks like its old one at first blush. And then the animations kick in with many different game characters getting involved. If you scroll far enough you'll even get to see Pac-Man eating all of the text at the bottom of the screen!

And they said that Apple had lost its whimsy! Not so, with Apple altering its apple.com homepage to help promote Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade offers more than 100 games for just $4.99 per month. None of the games have any ads or in-app purchases, either.

Whether any of this will help drive subscribers to Apple Arcade is anyone's guess, but it's sure fun to watch. It's also a reminder that Apple does have that sense of glee that some still argue left us with the multi-colored iMacs.

Can't whimsy anymore, my ass!

