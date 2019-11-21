What you need to know
- Japan Display has fired an exective for embezzling millions of dollars.
- The company is a key part of Apple's supply chain.
- Apple has previously propped the company up during poor financial results.
Japan Display has fired one of its exectuives after it came to light that they were embezzling millions of dollars from the company. According to a Reuters report (via Cult of Mac) the executive managed to grab $5.3 million over the course of four years. Police are, understandably, now involved.
Japan Display has been in the news plenty in recent weeks. It's been trying to raise money after a proposed bailout fell through and Apple itself is said to have ploughed an additional $180 million into the company in order to keep it afloat.
This latest news is just another bloody nose for a company that has struggled to deal with the move from LCD to OLED panels across the technology industry. It's now trying to spin up OLED manufacturing of its own, but that takes time and, importantly, cash.
Apple currently uses Japan Display for the LCD panels that go into some of its iPhones, like iPhone 11 and iPhone XR. More business may come Japan Display's way if and when the company is able to get its OLED manufacturing plants operational. Surely having employes embezzle millions of dollars isn't going to help with that, though.
Apple and Intel file antitrust lawsuit against patent troll
A report suggests that Apple and Intel have filed a lawsuit against Fortress Investment Group, over claims it has acquired patents for the sole purpose of litigating against large tech companies and that it has violated U.S. antitrust laws.
President Trump claims he 'opened' Apple's Mac Pro plant in Texas yesterday
Yesterday marked the highly touted visit of President Donald Trump to Apple's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, but the visit was not without its controversies.
Waterfield's Air Duffel Carry-On Bag is just the right size for air travel
Waterfield's Air Duffel Carry-On Bag is perfectly sized to fit under the seat on most airlines, so it can count as your personal bag rather than a carry-on. Yet, you can pack a lot into this small duffel bag, making it ideal for air travel.
Eliminate dead spots in your Wi-Fi with these mesh router kits
If you’re interested in setting up a mesh network, here are the standouts of the current mesh network kits on offer.