Tim Cook has announced that Apple will donate to immediate and long-term relief efforts following a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

In a tweet Friday, Cook said:

Apple is donating to relief organizations that are helping with immediate needs and long-term support in Beirut. We grieve with the people of Lebanon, our employees and all those affected by the tragedy.

Earlier this week, a massive explosion rocket the capital of Beirut, killing at least 135 people and wounding about 5,000. Early indications from Prime Minister Hassan Diab suggest the blast may have been caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used for fertiliser and mining explosives. It is feared negligent storage of the materials may have led to the blast.