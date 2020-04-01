Apple has today announced that it is doubling its donation to COVID-19 relief efforts in China to more than $7 million.

As reported by Reuters

Apple more than doubled its donation to China's efforts to fight COVID-19 to over 50 million yuan ($7 million), CEO Tim Cook posted on Weibo on Wednesday, weeks after the iPhone maker said it had opened all its 42 stores in one of its largest markets. Cook said in a post on Twitter last week that Apple donated 10 million masks for health professionals in the United States and Europe, which it sourced through its supply networks. Supplies and donations have come in from wealthy executives and corporates around the world to fight the coronavirus, which has killed more than 42,000 people globally.

The report states that Apple has already donated 20 million yuan through the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, supporting six hospitals in Hubei including a makeshift hospital in Wuhan. In a message on Weibo Cook stated:

"China has shown incredible spirit and resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak and we are grateful to our teams, partners and customers for their support during these challenging times"

Apple's China stores were the first globally to be shut down by the virus. Initially, Apple closed only three stores closest to the epicenter of the initial outbreak, but eventually, it was forced to halt its entire operation. In a remarkable sign of resilience in the country however, all 42 stores are now open.