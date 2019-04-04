Apple's smart speaker is available in the U.S., Australia, Canada and the UK, as well as Germany and France. It was a popular sale item over Black Friday and in the lead up to the holiday shopping season with promotions and price drops occurring at a number of third-party retailers. Today's price adjustment at Apple is the first official price drop we've seen on the HomePod since its 2018 launch.

Apple today dropped the price of the HomePod on its online store. That brings the price in the U.S. down to $299 from its previous going rate of $349. Discounts also apply to all other regions where the HomePod is currently for sale.

Apple's HomePod is now $50 cheaper in the U.S. and is also reduced in all other regions where it is available. Will you buy one at this price?

In Australia, the HomePod goes from A$499 to A$469 and the price falls from C$449 to C$399 in the Canadian Apple Store. Buyers in the UK can now get a HomePod at £279, down from the £319 launch price. European buyers in France and Germany also see a €20 reduction.

If you're all-in on Apple Music, AirPlay, and HomeKit, HomePod is a terrific addition to your setup. It sounds great in any room and no matter where it is placed, but its price is high in comparison to smart speakers from Amazon and Google. This discount may be an effort to boost HomePod's sales and bring in new users.

If you've decided to take the plunge on a HomePod, check out iMore's beginner's guide for all you need to know to get up and running with Apple's smart speaker.

