Apple Card has now become available to all of Apple's employees working at their retail locations. This marks the first time the card has seen internal availability outside of Apple's own headquarters, and a big step in the direction of its imminent release. According to a new report by Bloomberg, retail employees were notified by an internal email inviting them to apply for the new credit card. Expanding its beta testing of Apple Card to its tens of thousands of retail employees gives Apple and Goldman Sachs, the issuer of the card, the opportunity to work out any issues in the entire customer experience journey, from applying for the card to using all of the software features it comes with. Apparently, all of those are available to employees, from earning rewards every day with Daily Cash, managing the card in the Wallet app, and receiving support through iMessage.

Those that applied and were approved had immediate access to the digital version of Apple Card that lives in the Wallet app, while the physical card is supposedly taking two to three weeks to get to new cardholders. However, the employees do need iOS 12.4 or iOS 13 installed on their iPhone, as those are currently the only versions of iOS that Apple Card can work on and are still not publicly available. iOS 12.4 still does not have a set release date, but it is currently in its 3rd beta version with developers and Apple Card is supposed to release this summer, so we can expect it and the card within the next few months. If you want to be one of the first to apply for Apple Card when it becomes available to the public, make to sure sign up to get notified of its release.