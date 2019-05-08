Apple has been trying — and failing — to set up its own retail stores in India for several years now, with the company currently selling its products via resellers like Aptronix. However, it looks like that's finally set to change, as a new report in Bloomberg states Apple is finalizing a list of locations for its first retail store in the country.

Apple is reportedly zeroing in on "several upscale sites" in Mumbai, with the company set to make a final decision in the coming weeks: