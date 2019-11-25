What you need to know
- Apple will donate $1 for every Apple Pay transaction in Apple Stores.
- This will nclude online orders, too.
- Apple will continue to sell (RED) products, too.
Apple has confirmed (via MacRumors) that it will donate $1 to (RED) whenever someone uses Apple Pay to make a purchase at its Apple Stores and online store. This goes for all of its Apple Stores worldwide, and will run through December 2.
Apple already sells (PRODUCT)RED items in its stores with proceeds going to (RED) in order to fund HIV/AIDS programs in Africa. Since 2006 the company has raised more than $220 million for (RED) just by selling iPhone cases and other (RED)-branded products in its stores. The (RED) iPhone 11 is a personal favorite.
With World AIDS Day taking place on December 1 it's likely Apple will also turn some of its iconic Apple Store logos red for the first week of the month. It also changes the logos green during the week of Earth Day, too.
