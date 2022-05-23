Anyone visiting apple.com right now will be treated to an animated promotional section at the very top of the page, bumping things like the flagship iPhone 13 and new iPhone SE below the fold.

Apple is making sure everyone knows about the new Apple TV+ series Prehistoric Planet by slapping a massive animated promo on its apple.com homepage.

This isn't the first time that Apple has used its homepage as a way to promote Apple TV+ content, but it's perhaps unusual that it has chosen Prehistoric Planet to be given such high-profile, premium real estate like this. Still, the show features Sir David Attenborough and is a five-night documentary extravaganza that is already off to a good start. And it's got swimming dinosaurs — what more do you really need?

Well, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription for starters. Running at $4.99 per month, Apple TV+ is some of the best streaming value you're likely to find right now. It's much less than Netflix and Disney+ and will remain that way at least until we see the pair's new ad-supported tiers later this year.

Those who already have Apple Music and Apple Arcade should also check out the Apple One subscription bundle as a way fo actually saving money, too.

If you want to enjoy Prehistoric Planet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.