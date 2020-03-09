What you need to know
- Apple is now allowing hourly, including retail, employees unlimited sick leave.
- If an employee experiences coronavirus symptoms, they can take sick leave without a note.
- It is the latest measure from the company to protect its employees and its customers.
Last week, Apple announced that it was allowing employees of its corporate campus to work from home as an added precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Now, it appears that the company is also giving unlimited sick leave to employees to show symptoms of COVID-19.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has informed hourly and retail employees that, if they begin to exhibit symptoms of coronavirus, they will be granted unlimited sick leave by the company.
Employees who need to make use of this new policy do not have to provide a doctor's note, according to 9to5Mac. This means that if an employee experiences COVID-19 symptoms they can stay home without the need to use sick days or provide documentation to management.
As of now, Apple retail stores are staying open during the outbreak. The company is, however, limiting Genius Bar appointments and reducing or canceling its Today at Apple sessions in an effort to reduce the number of customers in its stores at a time.
Over the weekend, Tim Cook sent a memo recommending that employees working at offices in California, Seattle, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom work remotely if their "job allows" for it. Unlimited sick leave for hourly employees is just the latest measure that the company has taken to protect its employees and customers.
