What you need to know
- Apple has changed the icons in the iOS 13.4 Mail app's toolbar again.
- It improved matters in the first beta by adding new icons.
- Now it's done away with the flag icon.
Apple has once again changed the Mail app's toolbar layout in iOS 13.4 beta 2 after much improving it in beta 1.
For some reason, Apple saw fit to remove two buttons when it released iOS 13, driving people mad in the process. It rectified that mistake in the first beta and now it's fiddled again. Removing the lag icon and adding a new compose button in its place.
The new toolbar layout is now a delete button, a move button. a reply button, and a compose button. The lack of a dedicated flag icon will no doubt be particularly irritating to those who flag multiple emails daily. Whether anyone else will care, however, is possibly unlikely.
So what should Apple do? Make this all customizable, of course. Will it? Probably not, no. But we can dream, can't we?
No, the video doing the rounds on social media isn't Apple's new iPhone 9
The video first appeared on TikTok before making the switch to Twitter. But it just isn't real.
Arlo adds HomeKit support to its Arlo Pro 3 smart camera system
Arlo has released a new firmware update that adds support for HomeKit to its newest camera system.
Picaso Lab's Classic Plus Case offers handsome protection for your MacBook
Sure, you can pop your MacBook into a cheap sleeve to protect it on the go, but perhaps it's time to upgrade to something more luxurious.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. And with that come with many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.