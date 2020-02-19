MailSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple has changed the icons in the iOS 13.4 Mail app's toolbar again.
  • It improved matters in the first beta by adding new icons.
  • Now it's done away with the flag icon.

Apple has once again changed the Mail app's toolbar layout in iOS 13.4 beta 2 after much improving it in beta 1.

For some reason, Apple saw fit to remove two buttons when it released iOS 13, driving people mad in the process. It rectified that mistake in the first beta and now it's fiddled again. Removing the lag icon and adding a new compose button in its place.

iOS 13.4 Mail App ToolbarSource: iMore

The new toolbar layout is now a delete button, a move button. a reply button, and a compose button. The lack of a dedicated flag icon will no doubt be particularly irritating to those who flag multiple emails daily. Whether anyone else will care, however, is possibly unlikely.

So what should Apple do? Make this all customizable, of course. Will it? Probably not, no. But we can dream, can't we?