What you need to know
- Most of Apple's stores remain closed around the globe.
- The company has launched a new online hub.
- It's now easier than ever to give Apple your money.
With the majority of Apple Stores still closed around the world – and all of them closed in the United States – Apple has launched a new online store hub. The streamlined buying experience comes with a new layout and a lot of color while informing users of important info. Including the no-contact delivery that's available.
Apple seems to be trying to recreate the in-store experience on its website, saying that "everything you love about our stores is online". The new hub lives at apple.com/shop and is also linked from the main apple.com landing page.
You're not only funneled into new ways to buy things, though. Apple is also offering users the chance to ask specialists questions while Today at Apple videos are also available online. Service and support technicians are available if needed as well.
While little of this is actually new, this is the first time that Apple has made it all available via a single page on its website. Previously users would have needed to dig through the Apple website to find the links they need. With this change, it's all available in a single place.
