What you need to know
- Apple has a hot new domain name on its hands.
- It has registered applecoronavirus.com.
- The domain isn't linked to a website yet.
Apple has registered a new web domain with applecoronavirus.com now under its stewardship. It appears to have taken ownership on Friday, April 10 according to WHOIS records spotted by MacRumors.
While the domain isn't yet linked to a website it's perhaps notable that it was registered on the same day Apple and Google announced a joint program to help with the tracing of coronavirus patients and those they came into contact with.
The domain registrar for applecoronavirus.com is CSC Corporate Domains, a company that Apple has used before.
