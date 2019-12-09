What you need to know
- Apple is attending CES for the first time in decades.
- The company's Senior Director of Privacy, Jane Horvath, will attend a privacy roundtable.
- The event will focus on consumer privacy, how to build it at scale, and how regulation will affect it.
After decades without any attendance, Apple is making an official return to the Las Vegas CES technology conference in 2020. Reported by Bloomberg, the company is attending to pitch a new product but to instead talk about consumer privacy.
Jane Horvath, Apple's Senior Director of Privacy, will be speaking at a "Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?" event at the conference which is set to happen on January 7, according to the CES schedule. The roundtable will also include representatives from Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission. The conference describes the event as a discussion between the invitees to answer a number of questions concerning consumer privacy:
Privacy is now a strategic imperative for all consumer businesses. "The future is private" (Facebook); "Privacy is a human right" (Apple); and "a more private web" (Google). How do companies build privacy at scale? Will regulation be a fragmented patchwork? Most importantly, what do consumers want?
It will be moderated by Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research at Wing Venture Capital. The rest of the panel will be made up of representatives from Apple, Facebook, Proctor & Gamble, and the FTC. Below is a list of who will be attending the roundtable, their role, and the company they are representing:
- Rajeev Chand, Partner and Head of Research, Wing Venture Capital
- Erin Egan, VP, Public Policy and Chief Privacy Offer for Policy, Facebook
- Jane Horvath, Senior Director, Global Privacy, Apple
- Susan Shook, Global Privacy Officer, The Procter & Gamble Company
- Rebecca Slaughter, Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission
Apple had unofficially showed up at CES last year when it hung enormous billboards across Las Vegas during the conference that touted the company's focus on privacy. The billboard featured the back of an iPhone X with the words "what happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone." According to Bloomberg, the roundtable talk will mark the first time since 1992 that Apple formally attends the conference.
