Apple Highcross will reopen tomorrow, making the date the first time all UK Apple Stores have been open since they were closed thanks to COVID-19 in March.

The reason behind Apple Highcross being closed is simple – it's located in Leicester, a city that has been ravaged by COVID-19 infections of late. It was placed into a local lockdown situation on June 29 and as MacRumors points out, it accounted for 10% of all COVID-19 infections in the UK at the time.