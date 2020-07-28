Apple HighcrossSource: Apple

  • Apple Highcross in Leicester will reopen tomorrow.
  • The rest of the UK Apple Stores have already reopened.
  • The store had been closed due to local COVID-19 infections.

Apple Highcross will reopen tomorrow, making the date the first time all UK Apple Stores have been open since they were closed thanks to COVID-19 in March.

The reason behind Apple Highcross being closed is simple – it's located in Leicester, a city that has been ravaged by COVID-19 infections of late. It was placed into a local lockdown situation on June 29 and as MacRumors points out, it accounted for 10% of all COVID-19 infections in the UK at the time.



Thankfully, the situation in Leicester has improved considerably, leading to an easing of the local lockdown with Apple allowed to reopen alongside other stores in the area.

Anyone waiting for the store to open doesn't have much longer to hang fire – it'll swing its big glass doors open again at 10:00 tomorrow morning.

