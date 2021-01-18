In a press release on its Newsroom, Apple is highlighting Mike Lang, an Apple Distinguished Educator who is encouraging his students to be civil servants and activists in Las Vegas.

"My hope for all my students is that they see and consider themselves as citizens of the world who are responsible for helping others be successful," Lang says. This month, Lang initiated a three-part project with his kindergarten and first grade students to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and instill a sense of civic duty in them. "That's the ultimate goal: We want people who are going to be informed, passionate, patriotic in the true sense of that word, and who are going to be empathetic."

The first step in his program is to have the kids read Christian Robinson's "You Matter" in order to show them that they all matter.