Apple is hosting a series of virtual art sessions for high school students in Chicago next week.

The new series of online events will take place from July 27-31, and are open to high school students in the Chicago area aged 14-18. From the event's Eventbrite page:

Calling all Chicagoland high school students! From July 27–31, join Sentrock Studio and Young Chicago Authors with Today at Apple for a week of free virtual art sessions for students ages 14–18. Each day you'll go behind the scenes with a lineup of Chicago's most influential creators to find inspiration in their studios, learn illustration tips and techniques, and make artwork inspired by their visual styles. Bring your imagination and whatever you have to draw on.

Artists featured include Sentrock, Hailey M Losselyong, Norma Ojeda, Nikko Washington and Lizz Ortiz.

At the end of week's worth of sessions, 20 students will be selected to continue in a two-week intensive studio program from August 17-30:

At the end of the week, 20 students will be selected to continue on to a two-week program. From August 17–30, Sentrock and his crew will dig deep into typography, line, color, collaboration, and storytelling. You'll be able to ask questions and get feedback, work on your style, and test your skills in digital battles. Then we'll wrap up with a live virtual Secret Walls Tournament.

The events are being run in collaboration with Young Chicago Authors, Secret Walls, and Today at Apple. The sessions will take place from 1-4 pm local time, daily, via Webex. To join students need a computer, laptop, or mobile device with an internet connection. You can read the full details here.