Apple Maps is gathering useful additional information in the form of on-the-ground surveys and data collection. The initiative continues its next steps with vehicle surveys across Canada starting this summer.

Beginning in May, Apple Maps will be driving across Canada throughout the summer. We'll be capturing road details, signage and landmarks — all to make the most accurate and useful Maps experience possible. The information collected will be worked on by our teams in Cupertino, California. We plan to publish this data in a future product update.

Apple's ground survey initiative is used to improve its Maps app for terrain and more relevant search results.

The Canada tour, running May through November 2019, brings Apple Maps vans through all 10 provinces, which includes; Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrodor, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edwards Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.

Similar to Google Maps, you'll know when Apple is mapping your area. Maybe you'll even catch them at the right moment to wave to the camera.