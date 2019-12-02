Apple KawasakiSource: iMore

  • Apple Kawasaki opens December 14.
  • This will be the city's first Apple Store.
  • But it will be the tenth in Japan.

Apple will open its tenth Japanese Apple Store on December 14 with Kawsaki getting its first. Apple Kawasaki will be the last Apple Store to open in the country in 2019.

The new store will open in Lazona Kawasaki Plaza which is an open-air mall that plays host to around 280 stores and eateries. Apple's store will have a broad entrance that will be located close to the plaza's central stairs and elevators, according to 9to5Mac.

To celebrate the store's impending opening Apple has shared a teaser video. It doesn't show anything of the store itself, but it does confirm that the store will open on December 14.

Apple has also shared a series of new wallpapers, available for all of Apple's devices and resolutions.

If you plan to be present at the store's opening we'd love to hear from you. Shout out in the comments below.

