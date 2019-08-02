Apple will reportedly launch MacBook models equipped with 5G in 2020, according to DigiTimes.

In the report, DigiTimes claims Apple will use ceramic for its 5G antenna board, rather than metal, which will apparently improve cellular reception and transmission speed.

"It is reported that the ceramic antenna board used by Apple has twice the transmission and reception efficient of the 5G signal to the metal material antenna board, but the cost is six times that of the metal material antenna board," DigiTimes said in its report.

According to the report, Apple is willing to absorb the cost of using ceramic because of its premium standing in the market and the benefits the design provides compared to using metal. If all goes according to plan, consumers could get their hands on a 5G-enabled MacBook in the second half of 2020.

Apple's 2020 iPhone will also reportedly feature 5G, though not the company's rumored custom chip. That's said to arrive in 2021.