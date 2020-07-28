Apple today announced a new range of resources that it hopes will help teachers and educators open racial equity discussions with youngsters. Apple VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson made the announcement in a video shared via Twitter.

The resources are part of Apple's new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, one that already has a $100 million commitment.

Youth are leading the way in the fight for racial justice. Dialogue has never been more important and we want to help empower parents and educators with tools and resources for guiding these important conversations.#ChallengeForChange ➡️Download it here: https://t.co/CufjoehSZk pic.twitter.com/jdPHdi1XPP — Lisa P. Jackson (@lisapjackson) July 28, 2020

Anyone can download the resources and learn how to get a foothold or create a starting point in a conversation that Jackson admits isn't "easy". The resources include several challenge-based learning opportunities for students as they work through them to further the discussion about race. It's a great document and one that is definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a little help in discussing this important topic with students or your own children.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative just last month and it's already getting to work.

The unfinished work of racial justice and equality call us all to account. Things must change, and Apple's committed to being a force for that change. Today, I'm proud to announce Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, with a $100 million commitment. pic.twitter.com/AoYafq2xlp — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 11, 2020