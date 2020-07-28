Apple Racial Equity And Justice ResourcesSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has announced new resources to help parents and educators discuss racial equity.
  • This is part of the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.
  • Apple has already committed $100 million to the initiative.

Apple today announced a new range of resources that it hopes will help teachers and educators open racial equity discussions with youngsters. Apple VP of environment, policy, and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson made the announcement in a video shared via Twitter.

The resources are part of Apple's new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, one that already has a $100 million commitment.

Anyone can download the resources and learn how to get a foothold or create a starting point in a conversation that Jackson admits isn't "easy". The resources include several challenge-based learning opportunities for students as they work through them to further the discussion about race. It's a great document and one that is definitely worth checking out if you're looking for a little help in discussing this important topic with students or your own children.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the Racial Equity and Justice Initiative just last month and it's already getting to work.

