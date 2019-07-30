Today, Apple released the details of how you can save on its products in six U.S. states that are participating in this year's Sales Tax Holiday, an event in which you can shop for a limited time to save a little more on the Apple products you were planning to buy.

Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Virginia are all participating in the event this August, with varying dates that the benefit will be available to its shoppers. Sales Tax Holiday's also exist for Alabama and Tennessee, but both of those events are over. The dates for the coming events are:

Florida: August 2-6

Massachusetts: August 17-18

Missouri: August 2-4

New Mexico: August 2-4

South Carolina: August 2-4

Virginia: August 2-4

Most of Apple's products are eligible for the promotion, from Macs, iPads, and the iPod Touch, to a ton of Apple and third-party accessories. Each state has a different set of rules and limitations to what exactly you can purchase and for how much of the purchase is eligible for the tax savings, so be sure to check for all of the details on Apple's Tax Holiday website.

