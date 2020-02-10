The ongoing patent battles between VirnetX and Apple have kept journalists busy for around nine years at this point and it's difficult to imagine what life would be without them. Apple has lost the latest round though, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit rejecting its attempt to force a rehearing of a case according to Reuters.

This dates back to a November ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. That ruling voided a previous jury calculation that saw Apple faced with a $503 million damages bill after it infringed upon VirnetX's patents. That was good news for Apple, but the decision that its infringed two VirnetX patents was left in place. Apple subsequently asked that the whole thing be reconsidered, which is the decision Apple has now lost out on.

We're now left waiting for someone to decide exactly how much Apple must pay in damages, with the potential for a whole new trial to work that out still a possibility. VirnetX believes that the $503 million figure is correct, with Apple having infringed upon communications tech relating to FaceTime. Apple, predictably, does not.