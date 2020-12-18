With the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple introduced MagSafe, a brand new way to charge your iPhone using a magnetic ring implanted in the back of the device. Beyond charging, the MagSafe feature opens up a whole new world of possibilities for iPhone accessories that work as magnets, like car mounts for your dashboard, or Apple's very own MagSafe Wallet. The Apple MagSafe Wallet stands out as Apple's first premium MagSafe accessory beyond charging. Apple already has the charger, and cases that work alongside it. When Apple announced it was going to sell a $59 wallet that attached to the back of your iPhone, plenty of eyebrows were raised. So just how does Apple's MagSafe wallet stand up to scrutiny? Is it well made? Is it useful? Perhaps most importantly, does it justify the price tag? Find out if Apple's Magsafe Wallet is one of the best MagSafe accessories you can buy here. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe review: What I like

The most striking aspect of the Apple MagSafe Wallet is the design. As you'd expect from a $60 leather Apple product, this case is exquisite in its look and feel. The leather is of very high quality and feels great in the hand. In fact, having this on the back of your iPhone makes it much easier to grip on to, so that's something to consider for those who maybe don't like how the new iPhone 12 feels in the hand thanks to its new sharp edges. The stitching and Apple logo are extremely well done, our case had no visible blemishes or imperfections. In fact, I accidentally scratched mine on the first day but was easily able to polish over it with just a finger. This really is a stylish accessory and is sure to draw attention every time you pull your phone out. To clarify the case's utility, you need to pop it off your phone each time you want to access your cards. It's basically impossible to get the cards out whilst it's still attached to the phone, and there's a handy thumbhole you can use to slide the cards out once it's removed. The MagSafe wallet is a great accessory for anyone who likes to travel light, for example with just an ID card, a credit card, or perhaps a gym pass. Following the Apple MagSafe Wallet's release, there was a lot of furor about the fact it kept falling off people's phones every time they put it in their pocket. This is simply not true, the magnets are very strong, and in all my use, the wallet has never come loose from the phone or fallen off whilst I've been handling it or moving it in and out of a pocket. The MagSafe wallet is a premium leather accessory for your iPhone, it's beautifully made and pretty functional too. iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe review: What I don't like

No doubt, this case is expensive at $60, there's already a cheaper third party option from MOFT, and with iPhone 12 more than any other iPhone previously, customers are finding themselves having to fork out for iPhone extras like chargers, cables, MagSafe chargers, and more. If you bought an iPhone 12 and need to spend money on one of the best iPhone 12 chargers, a cable, or you're interested in Apple's MagSafe charger, then a wallet like this could quickly fall to the bottom of your priority list. Given the case's design and quality, I'd say that you won't be left disappointed on that front by how you've spent your cash, but for $60 you could certainly buy another accessory that might be more functional and suited to your needs. The wallet holds two cards securely, with no danger of them slipping free or being lost. However, Apple says it supports up to three cards, and I think this is a bit of a push. I managed to squeeze three cards in, but could barely get them out again. Certainly, you wouldn't want three cards in there if you needed a card in a hurry at a ticket barrier, checkout, or in a coffee shop. Whilst I've noted the magnets are strong enough to stop the wallet from coming free, they aren't strong enough to stop it wiggling around. If you catch the wallet at the wrong angle or don't get it on quite right, it will happily secure itself at a funny angle to your iPhone and will need to be adjusted accordingly. Not a deal-breaker by any means, but don't be surprised if you pick up your iPhone and find your wallet is off-center by a few degrees every once in a while. The competition

MagSafe technology on iPhone is very new, so the Apple MagSafe wallet basically stands alone as a magnetic way to attach a wallet to your iPhone 12. There is a similar accessory from MOFT that came out recently and works as both a phone stand and a cardholder. It's only $14, so if it's pure functionality you're after then this is a good alternative. However it pales in comparison to Apple's offering in terms of quality and symbolic value, if this is of any importance to you, that is. There are also other alternatives, like an iPhone case with a wallet slip like Mujjo's Full Leather Wallet case or a case with a designated credit card compartment like Spigen's slim wallet case. iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe review: Should you buy

You should buy this if ... You want to carry two cards around with your iPhone 12 The Apple MagSafe Wallet does exactly what it says on the tin, and carries two cards with ease and convenience. You want the latest and greatest from Apple If you like keeping on top of everything Apple is doing and trying all the latest accessories, this is definitely one not to miss. You need a thoughtful gift for an iPhone 12 user This would make a great holiday or birthday gift for someone who uses an iPhone 12. You have a MagSafe case for iPhone 12 This is compatible with Apple's MagSafe cases, so if you already have an Apple case on your iPhone 12, this is a great companion. You should not buy this if ... You do not have an iPhone 12 MagSafe only works on iPhone 12, so don't buy it if you don't have one of those. You need to carry three or more cards As mentioned, getting three cards in here is an absolute squeeze, and not at all convenient. If you need more room, look elsewhere. You need other iPhone 12 accessories I would say this sits quite low down the priority list of iPhone 12 accessories you might want to purchase, and that you could be better off buying a MagSafe charger or a case instead. You have a case that doesn't support MagSafe If you've got a case on your iPhone that isn't MagSafe, this won't stick to it. 3.5 out of 5 Apple's iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is an exquisite accessory and incredibly well made, it also does the job in carrying two cards, remaining securely stuck to the bottom of your iPhone whilst also making it easier to hold. If you're all about the latest and greatest from Apple, or you're a big fan of the brand then this is definitely a collector's piece and a premium way to accessorize your iPhone. If you've got other accessories you need for iPhone 12, then you might want to skip this for something more functional and less flashy. Certainly, $60 will get you a lot of accessories somewhere else, including other options from Apple.