What you need to know
- A Washington Street had "Black Lives Matter" written across its surface.
- The art was approved by the local mayor and leads to the White House.
- Apple has already updated its maps to show the art.
Apple has updated its Washington mapping data to show the new Black Lives Matter artwork that was recently added to a street that leads up to the White House.
Yellow text that simply says "Black Lives Matter" was written just a couple of days ago but Apple Maps already shows the new text. The speed at which Apple has been able to add the text is impressive, although it appears that it has only added that particular part of the tile – the area surrounding the text is blurred, suggesting it was pasted over the previous image.
Apple has also updated the name of the street to "Black Lives Matter Plaza".
Apple has been vocal in its support for the protests that sprung up following the death of George Floyd with CEO Tim Cook sharing an open letter last week.
To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored. Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines. To the Black community — we see you. You matter and your lives matter.
You can open the updated Apple Maps tile and check out Apple's handiwork for yourself. This link should open the Maps app to the right spot.
