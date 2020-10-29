What you need to know
- Apple Maps has gained transit directions across some of Italy.
- Rome was previously supported but additional areas are now online.
- Data for trains, busses, and other public transport is included.
Apple Maps has expanded its transit data across Italy, taking it beyond Rome for the first time. Users across Italy will now be able to see information on public transportation methods including buses, trains, trams, and more.
According to a MacRumors report, Apple has added transit data to "Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Florence, and Venice."
Apple has been steadily increasing the quality of Apple Maps in recent years as it goes toe-to-toe with Google Maps. The expansion of transit data is part of that as is the improvement of the standard map data and tiles, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Bang & Olufsen announces new Beolit 20 speaker with wireless charger
Bang & Olufsen has today announced its brand new Beolit 20 speaker, which includes integrated wireless charging.
Apple temporarily closes its Philadelphia store in response to protests
In response to tensions between protestors and police in Philadelphia, Apple has temporarily closed its location at Walnut Street.
The Backbone One is a controller designed to make iPhone gaming fun
There are many iPhone game controllers around but few hit the mark. Can the Backbone One live up to the hype?
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great thin cases
Keep your iPhone 11 Pro safe and sound, even though it's totally surrounded in glass. Protect without adding heft with one of these thin cases.