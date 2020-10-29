Maps App Transit feature on iPhone 12 with a train in the backgroundSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple Maps has gained transit directions across some of Italy.
  • Rome was previously supported but additional areas are now online.
  • Data for trains, busses, and other public transport is included.

Apple Maps has expanded its transit data across Italy, taking it beyond Rome for the first time. Users across Italy will now be able to see information on public transportation methods including buses, trains, trams, and more.

According to a MacRumors report, Apple has added transit data to "Milan, Naples, Turin, Palermo, Genoa, Florence, and Venice."

Apple Maps Transit Naples ItalySource: MacRumors

Apple has been steadily increasing the quality of Apple Maps in recent years as it goes toe-to-toe with Google Maps. The expansion of transit data is part of that as is the improvement of the standard map data and tiles, too.

