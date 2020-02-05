What you need to know
- Apple News is covering the 2020 presidential election.
- You can now submit questions to the Democratic candidates.
- It's done via the Apple News app.
You can now submit your questions for the upcoming Democratic debate via the Apple News app. The move is part of the Apple News coverage of the 2020 presidential election that was announced earlier this week.
Users of the Apple News app can submit questions from their Mac, iPhone, iPad, or even iPod touch with the submissions handled via email as noted by 9to5Mac.
The emails go directly to the ABCNews Political Unit, with Apple News coverage of the whole shebang thanks to a partnership with ABC and WMUR-TV.
The debate will take place on Friday, February 7 at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire with the following participants.
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Billionaire investor Tom Steyer
- Entrepreneur Andrew Yang
None of the Apple News political coverage requires an Apple News + subscription. Users can also look forward to live streams of the event as well as polling data and analysis throughout the election process.
