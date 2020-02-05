You can now submit your questions for the upcoming Democratic debate via the Apple News app. The move is part of the Apple News coverage of the 2020 presidential election that was announced earlier this week.

Users of the Apple News app can submit questions from their Mac, iPhone, iPad, or even iPod touch with the submissions handled via email as noted by 9to5Mac.

The emails go directly to the ABCNews Political Unit, with Apple News coverage of the whole shebang thanks to a partnership with ABC and WMUR-TV.

The debate will take place on Friday, February 7 at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire with the following participants.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Billionaire investor Tom Steyer

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

None of the Apple News political coverage requires an Apple News + subscription. Users can also look forward to live streams of the event as well as polling data and analysis throughout the election process.