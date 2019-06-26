Apple today announced that it is introducing a new candidate guide in Apple News. The new section will give readers a comprehensive breakdown of each of the candidates participating in the Democratic debates such as a biography, experience, current positions on ongoing issues and more.

The Democratic debates will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in Miami, Florida on June 26 and 27. Apple News will find relevant information on each candidate using verified sources such as ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News and more.