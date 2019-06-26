What you need to know
- Apple News is launching a Democratic candidate guide ahead of upcoming debates.
- The guide will feature relevant information such as biography, experienice and position on relevant issues.
- Each of the candidate's guide will continue to update throughout the primary compaign.
Apple today announced that it is introducing a new candidate guide in Apple News. The new section will give readers a comprehensive breakdown of each of the candidates participating in the Democratic debates such as a biography, experience, current positions on ongoing issues and more.
The Democratic debates will be hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo in Miami, Florida on June 26 and 27. Apple News will find relevant information on each candidate using verified sources such as ABC News, Axios, CNN, Fox News, NBC News and more.
The Apple News candidate guide will be featured in the Top Stories section on June 26, and in coverage throughout the 2020 primary campaign, within the News app. Readers can quickly access these pages to learn about a candidate's biography and experience, notable moments and quotes, current position on key issues, as well as videos, photos and recent coverage from trusted news sources.
As the debates carry on, each of the candidate's section will update with articles and video highlights from NBC News along with fact checking, reactions and key onstage moments and takeaways.
After the debates, the candidate guide will continue to update with news throughout the primary campaign. Apple News readers can elect to follow any of the candidates participating in the debates.
