What you need to know
- Apple News is going to co-host a Democratic Presidential debate.
- It will co-host the 8th Democratic debate on February 7, 2020.
- The debate will take place at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire.
Apple News will co-host the 8th Democratic Presidential debate, set to take place February 7 next year.
As reported by Axios, the news was very much a footnote to the announcement that the Democratic National Committee has announced its next four presidential debates in the first four primary and caucus states.
As per the report:
Feb. 7: ABC will co-host the 8th Democratic debate in partnership with WMUR-TV (the local ABC affiliate serving New Hampshire) and Apple News at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Twitter will also take part in co-hosting the 10th Democratic debate a couple of weeks later on February 25. Axios said it was "worth noting" that Apple and Twitter were partaking as co-hosts. It also noted that Facebook was "notably absent" after co-hosting debates in 2012 and 2016. There is no indication as to whether that absence might be a simple variety exercise, or something more meaningful.
The debate Apple is set to co-host will take place at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire. Whilst Apple News has covered live presidential debates previously, it has never served as a debate co-host.
