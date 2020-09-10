Apple Oakridge Centre will close for good on September 26, exactly 11 years after it first opened. The store, in Vancouver, British Columbia, is located in an area that will undergo redevelopment work that could last until 2026.

Construction of the new Oakridge will take place in two phases (3 – 4 years each) with the first phase of retail, housing and public amenities opening in 2022 and the entire project slated to complete by 2026.

Apple seems to have decided to close the store for good, although it's possible another store will appear once renovations are complete.