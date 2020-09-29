What you need to know
- Apple has announced some new tools for developers.
- The new marketing tools are designed to make it easier for developers to share their apps.
- Short links, embeddable codes, and even QR codes can be generated.
Apple today announced new tools that are designed to make it easier than ever for developers to share their apps on social media and websites.
The tools include a new link generator that can not only create short links, but also embeddable code for websites. Links then connect people directly to App Store product pages and can display QR codes and more.
Take advantage of new marketing resources to promote your apps around the world. You can now generate short links or embeddable code that lead to your App Store product page and display your app icon, a QR code, or an App Store badge. Download localized App Store badges, your app icon, and more.
Developers can begin the process of using the new tools by searching for their apps on Apple's App Store Marketing Tools website.
