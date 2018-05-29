The WWDC 2018 schedule is here and a highlight from last year seems to have returned: Apple is offering up the Apple Podcasts Studio for podcasters to record their shows on site. The event is listed as a Lab in the WWDC app and includes a link to a page where podcasters can request a reservation for a 60-minute session.

Reserve time in our fully outfitted studio to record the latest episode of your audio podcast, right here at WWDC. Each 60 minute session can accommodate up to four contributors, with Apple experts on hand to help get your session up and running. You will receive a copy of your session for post-production and distribution.

If you'd resolved to recording your show in less-than-ideal conditions (hotel rooms, noisy hallways, or, God forbid, outdoors), you might try to get a reservation for Apple's "fully outfitted" studio instead! You'll have to have quick fingers if you want to secure your spot, though. Apple won't let you request a reservation until the day of the Lab, beginning at 7 a.m. on that day.

It's nice to see Apple continuing to pay much-deserved attention to the vibrant podcasting community. Much of the discussion surrounding Apple and its products takes place on tech podcasts and many people look to podcasts for not only commentary, but information, about Apple.

