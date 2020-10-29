What you need to know
- Apple One will reportedly launch tomorrow, Friday, October 30.
- The new service bundle will bring Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and Apple Fitness+ under one roof.
- There will be different tiers available.
Apple will launch its Apple One services bundle tomorrow, according to reports. The bundle was announced last month with no firm release date given.
The news came via Bloomberg's Emily Chang and Mark Gurman with the former apparently told of the launch date by Apple CFO Luca Maestri.
The Apple One bundles, when available, will include:
- Individual includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. Savings: around $6/month.
- Family includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: around $8/month.
- Premier, where available, includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. Savings: $25/month. If you're an individual, you're still save $20/month here.
It's possible the date will be confirmed during today's quarterly earnings call.
Update, October 29 (5:00 pm ET) — Tim Cook announces that Apple One will launch on October 30
During Apple's Q4 Earnings Call, Tim Cook announced that Apple One, the company's subscription bundle packages that will include a number of Apple services, will launch tomorrow, October 30.
"And Apple One, launching tomorrow, is the easiest way for users to enjoy Apple's services, like music, TV+, Arcade, iCloud, News+ and Fitness+ on a single plan that is right for them and their family."
Apple CFO Luca Maestri added that Fitness+, which is part of the Premier package, will launch later sometime "this quarter." It is unclear if that tier will wait to launch until Fitness+ becomes available, or if that bundle will be discounted until the new fitness service launches.
