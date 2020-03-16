What you need to know
- Apple will reportedly pay the maximum fees to repair shops through April.
- That's regardless of other performance metrics.
- Apple is ensuring repair companies are financially stable.
Apple has reportedly sent a memo out to Authorised Service Providers, informing them that they will receive maximum payments for repairs through April, regardless of other performance metrics.
According to a MacRumors report, Apple intends to make sure that its repair partners are not impacted too harshly by the ongoing uncertainty brought on by coronavirus.
Apple has also reportedly told partners that they can do whatever they feel is necessary in order to ensure their employees remain safe during this time. That mimics Apple's stance on its own stores, with all stores currently closed outside of Greater China. Apple has also told users of Apple Card that they can skip their March payment if they need to.
