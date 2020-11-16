What you need to know
- Interactive Apple Podcasts can now be embedded into web pages for the first time.
Apple is now making Apple Podcasts available as an embeddable player, allowing creators to embed them into web pages wherever they see fit. Podcasts can then be played right from the page without needing to open another app.
Any podcast currently available via Apple Podcasts can be embedded, including our very own.
Creators also get the chance to customize the player, controlling how wide and tall it is when displayed.
Creators can make their own embedded podcast player by heading to the Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools site.
First shared by TechCrunch, the new feature is easy to use and could potentially enable podcasts and podcasters to capture an audience that might otherwise have been lost.
While we're on the subject, you are subscribed to the iMore Show, aren't you?
