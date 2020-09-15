What you need to know
- Apple has released an ASL interpreted recap video of its September event.
- The video features a woman using sign language aside Tim Cook and the other presenters.
- It also features closed captioning at the bottom of the screen.
In addition to offering a non-ASL recap video of its September event, Apple has also uploaded an ASL interpreted recap video with captions and sign language to help those in the deaf community experience the keynote.
Spotted by Daniel Yong on Twitter, he also notes that the new ASL interpreted video comes "on top of the English Audio Descriptions and Closed Captions that are available too!"
New this year in #AppleEvent is an ASL interpreted recap video!— Daniel Yong (@dnlyong) September 15, 2020
👍🏻 Awesome access for the Deaf communityhttps://t.co/uQhD1scvUK
The ASL interpreted video features a woman using sign language alongside Tim Cook and the other presenters, as well as closed captioning running on the bottom of the video.
You can watch the ASL interpreted recap on the Apple Events website.
