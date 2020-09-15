In addition to offering a non-ASL recap video of its September event, Apple has also uploaded an ASL interpreted recap video with captions and sign language to help those in the deaf community experience the keynote.

Spotted by Daniel Yong on Twitter, he also notes that the new ASL interpreted video comes "on top of the English Audio Descriptions and Closed Captions that are available too!"

New this year in #AppleEvent is an ASL interpreted recap video!



👍🏻 Awesome access for the Deaf communityhttps://t.co/uQhD1scvUK — Daniel Yong (@dnlyong) September 15, 2020

The ASL interpreted video features a woman using sign language alongside Tim Cook and the other presenters, as well as closed captioning running on the bottom of the video.

You can watch the ASL interpreted recap on the Apple Events website.