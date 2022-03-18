What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show WeCrashed got its big premiere yesterday.
- The new WeCrashed show is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- WeCrashed tells the story of WeWork, a company that exploded and then imploded spectacularly.
'WeCrashed' debuted on Apple TV+ today and there was a big premiere to mark the occasion yesterday.
The latest Apple TV+ show to hit the growing streaming service, WeCrashed tells the story of WeWork, a company that grew at a rapid pace before imploding in spectacular fashion. The show itself stars Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto. Both were in attendance at a star-studded event.
Attendees at the red carpet premiere included co-creators, executive producers and co-showrunners Eisenberg and Crevello, directors and executive producers John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, director Tinge Krishnan, executive producers Charles Gogolak, Emma Ludbrook, Natalie Sandy, Marshall Lewy, Aaron Hart, co-executive producer and writer Eva Anderson, co-producer and staff writers Elissa Karasik and Mark Stasenko, as well as cast members Leto, Hathaway, Marvin, Cricket Brown, Fagbenle, Peter Jacobson, Eui-Sung Kim, Troy Iwata, Mallori Johnson and Theo Stockman.
Based on the hit Wondery podcast "WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,'' the series hails from Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, stars Academy Award and SAG Award winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, and is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation dropped $40 billion. What happened? The series also stars Kyle Marvin, alongside America Ferrera and O-T Fagbenle
The first three episodes of WeCrashed are available to stream on Apple TV+ right now with a new episode joining them weekly through April 22. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch, of course, unless you're an Apple One subscriber.
If you want to enjoy WeCrashed in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
