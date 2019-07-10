What you need to know
- Apple has released video trasncripts of all the sessions that took place at WWDC 2019.
- The sessions are available in alphbetical order and include coutless videos.
- Every video session is now available through Apple's developer site.
Apple today released video transcripts of all the developer sessions that took place during WWDC 2019 back in June. The searchable transcripts include topics like "Accessibility Inspector" to "Mastering Xcode Previews" and everything in between.
Here's what Apple has to say of the announcement:
Take advantage of transcripts to quickly discover and share information presented in WWDC19 videos. You can search by keyword, see all instances where the keyword is mentioned in the video, go straight to the time it was mentioned, and even share a link to that specific time.
All of the videos are available now. You can search from them in alphabetical order or use keywords to find the session you want to watch.
