What you need to know
- Apple released a new video giving us a behind the scenes look at its upcoming Apple TV+ series For All Mankind.
- The video is in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, which the series explores.
- We get to see some pretty cool details about the show from producers and cast.
It has been 50 years since the Apollo 11 moon landing, and in honor of this amazing American achievement, Apple released a new clip that examines its upcoming Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind that explore this fateful mission.
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, watch as the executive producers of For All Mankind discuss the incredible human achievement of landing on the moon. For All Mankind, an Apple Original drama series, is coming this fall to Apple TV+.
Acknowledging the bold and daring human spirit that got us to the moon and continues to inspire one generation after the next, "Remembering Apollo 11" highlights the collaboration, the intelligence, and the imagination it took.
The video examines what went into creating the new series and ensuring it keeps a faithful representation of the mission. It's a cool behind the scenes look at the new Apple TV+ series.
Apple TV+ will launch in the fall, but it's still not clear if For All Mankind will be available to stream from the beginning.
Apple's TV+: Everything you need to know!