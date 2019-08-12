Apple today dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ original series, The Morning Show. The trailer doesn't give away too much, but it does establish what the show will be about and who will be the main characters.

The Morning Show will star Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell as a trio of journalists that work on a network morning show. In the short trailer, we don't see any of these characters other than the pictures of the studio they work in, but we do hear some soundbites that give us a good idea of what their characters will be like.

Some characters still see themselves as serious journalists while others care more about the popularity they have with the audience. The series will also tackle the age old question about what viewers want to know and they should know. It should provide for a tension-filled series.

Here's Apple's official description of the series: