Apple's latest YouTube video is a mood. And it's spot on.
"Creativity goes on."
We have always believed deeply in the power of creativity. Now, more than ever, we're inspired by people in every corner of the world finding new ways to share their creativity, ingenuity, humanity and hope.
Please. Watch the video, stay strong, and stay home. Like the sign says, "we'll get through this together".
That's it. That's the post.
❤️
