Following the news that an injection of cash into Japan Display is no longer happening, the company says that it hopes to seal a new deal this month. That deal is worth around $470 million with Apple believed to be part of it.

Apple uses the struggling company – which has made losses for the last five years – as a provider of LCD units. Those displays then go into iPhone XR and iPhone 11 models. Apple calls the displays Liquid Retina, and the loss of Japan Display would mean a switch to an alternate supplier. Instead, it's just going to prop this one up.

Japan Display chief executive Minoru Kikuoka told Reuters that the company is "close" to a deal that it will be able to "cement" this month. That deal will be made up of multiple investors, and sources tell Reuters that Apple will be a big one.