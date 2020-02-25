Apple has released an update to the Apple Research app for iPhone and Apple Watch that has brought a couple of notable features to the user experience.

Reported by 9to5Mac, version 1.1.2 brings support for AirPods Pro for the Apple Hearing study, better VoiceOver support for the Apple Hearing study, and battery life improvements for those who have updated to the latest version of watchOS.

This update includes new features, improvements and bug fixes and is recommended for all users: Support for AirPods Pro in the Apple Hearing study

Improved experience for VoiceOver users while participating in the Apple Hearing study and the hearing test

Battery life improvements with the latest watchOS update

Apple originally launched the Apple Research app last year with three inaugural studies: the Apple Heart and Movement Study, the Apple Women's Health Study, and the Apple Hearing Study. Today's update focuses specifically on improvements to the Apple Hearing Study, which aims to learn how sound affects hearing, stress level, and cardiovascular health.

"Conducted in conjunction with the University of Michigan, this groundbreaking study will advance the understanding of how hearing could be impacted over time by exposure to sound at certain levels. Researchers will collect headphone and environmental sound exposure data over time and determine how it affects your hearing, stress levels, and cardiovascular health. The study data will also be shared with the World Health Organization as a contribution to its Make Listening Safe initiative."

If you'd like to participate in any of the studies, you can download the Apple Research app on the App Store for free.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.