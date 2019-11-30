Apple has responded to backlash over its decision to relabel Crimea in its Maps and Weather software, by saying that it will take "a deeper look" at issues of disputed borders in its services.

Earlier this week it emerged that Apple had changed its Maps and Weather apps, to show Crimea as Russian territory. The change only affected users in Russia, but by many, it was seen as a highly controversial move. Russia's annexation of Crimea is not internationally recognized, notably by the EU and US, however in Russia it is against the law to suggest otherwise, a recent change that prompted the move by Apple.

Apple was slammed by critics, in particuler Ukraine's minister of Foreign Affairs over the incident. Now, in a statement, Apple has said it will take "a deeper look" at disputed borders in its service. According to CNBC an Apple response to the backlash stated: