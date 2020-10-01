Apple schedules its Q4 earnings call for October 29

Apple has announced that it will reveal its fourth-quarter results for 2020 in a conference call that is scheduled to take place on October 29, 2020. The call, which customarily features Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook and Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri, is currently scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on that day.

Twitter user setteBIT posted the details of the call on Twitter.

Apple has dropped the details of the call on the Apple Investor Relations website:

Apple's conference call to discuss fourth fiscal quarter results is scheduled for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

As always, Apple notes that the call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to change.

Please note that comments made during this call may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. For more information on the factors that could influence results, please refer to Apple's SEC filings.

Apple also notes that, in order to stream the call, uses will need an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later. Mac users will need Safari running on macOS Sierra 10.2 or later. Apple TV owners will need a 2nd generation Apple TV or later. They also point out that PC users will require Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge in order to stream the call. Chrome and Firefox will also work but must be updated to the latest versions to guarantee it will work.

Those interested in tuning in to listen to the conference call can do so by heading over to the Apple Earnings Call website. Apple will stream the call to the site live when it kicks off on October 29.

At Apple's third-quarter results call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri mentioned that its newest iPhones would see a delay, which has panned out as it is currently rumored that Apple will hold its iPhone event in mid-October, a departure from its usual September event.